Harpoon LogoHarpoon

Meet Harpoon for Mac.

The simplicity of Harpoon's timers redesigned and packaged in a convenient desktop menubar app. Easy access for your entire team.

Download Harpoon for Mac OS X 10.11+ recommended (45 MB)
Harpoon for Mac Harpoon for Mac requires an existing Harpoon account. Sign up for a free trial.

"I'm loving Harpoon. Best time tracking/revenue forecasting product on the market for freelancers."

Taylor Scollon, Designer

Ready, set, achieve your financial goals!

Learn More 14 day free trial available.
As seen in many high profile publications. As seen in many high profile publications.